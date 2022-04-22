4 shot, killed at 2 different homes in Stone County, Ark.; homicide investigations underway

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Stone County, Arkansas, into the deaths of four people Thursday.

Investigators say four people were found dead at two homes, which were located nearly a quarter of a mile apart. State police special agents are investigating the cases independently, but it’s unclear if the cases are related.

Authorities say all four victims died of gunshot wounds. No arrests have yet been made, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The Stone County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office contacted Arkansas State Police on Thursday to request CID special agents. They responded to a home in the 600 block of Northcutt Road, located off Arkansas Highway 5.

Around 2 p.m., authorities found a woman and her son dead in their home. Two residents of the home, Shirley Watters, 77, and James Watters, 55, were both found deceased. Agents investigating the case found evidence indicating they had been shot.

Nearly eight hours later, while investigating information from the first crime scene, agents responded to a second crime scene located in the 5000 block of Arkansas Highway 5. Agents found William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, dead inside their home. Investigators say both of them were also shot.

Autopsies will be performed at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death and provide agents with an approximate time of death.

Special agents are assigned to the independent cases. Investigations into all four deaths are ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.

