86-year-old pedestrian struck near Stockton, Mo. while crossing road to check mailbox

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver struck a pedestrian Friday afternoon near Stockton while he was crossing the road to check a mailbox, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports the victim, an 86-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route 32, nearly four miles east of Stockton.

Investigators say a driver, a 60-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Route 32, then struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road to get to a mailbox.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

