Advertisement

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic donates food, pet supplies on Earth Day

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A group of third graders from Republic got a behind-the-scenes look of one of the area’s largest employers Friday afternoon.

Children were invited to tour the Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Republic after eight-year-old Sebastian White wrote the company a letter thanking it for donations to his school.

The visit came on the day of a major Earth Day donation. The online giant donated 800 pounds of food and 10,000 pounds of pet supplies to local organizations.

Morrisville firefighters also received tools and yard supplies to help maintain their fire stations.

“It makes a big difference as far as helping with the budget and stuff like that,” said Morrisville Fire Protection District Captain Russell Oliver. “It’s stuff that we get from them that we probably wouldn’t normally buy for the department.”

Workers at Amazon say donations like this are a weekly routine that helps support 13 local organizations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

Earth Day: Volunteers gather to clean up Lake Springfield and James River - clipped version
Earth Day: Volunteers gather to clean up Lake Springfield and James River - clipped version
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic donates food, pet supplies on Earth Day
The Branson Board of Alderman held a special meeting Friday, April 22 at City Hall that...
Branson Board of Aldermen holds another closed-door meeting Friday to discuss personnel matters
20-year-old dies in early-morning crash in Laclede County