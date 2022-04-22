Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic donates food, pet supplies on Earth Day

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A group of third graders from Republic got a behind-the-scenes look of one of the area’s largest employers Friday afternoon.

Children were invited to tour the Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Republic after eight-year-old Sebastian White wrote the company a letter thanking it for donations to his school.

The visit came on the day of a major Earth Day donation. The online giant donated 800 pounds of food and 10,000 pounds of pet supplies to local organizations.

Morrisville firefighters also received tools and yard supplies to help maintain their fire stations.

“It makes a big difference as far as helping with the budget and stuff like that,” said Morrisville Fire Protection District Captain Russell Oliver. “It’s stuff that we get from them that we probably wouldn’t normally buy for the department.”

Workers at Amazon say donations like this are a weekly routine that helps support 13 local organizations.

