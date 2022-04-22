Advertisement

Arraignment hearings set for 3 after charges refiled in Branson duck boat tragedy

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in...
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson asked a judge Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to dismiss some of the lawsuits filed after one of its boats sank in a Missouri lake in July, killing 17 people. Survivors and relatives of those who died on the boat have filed several lawsuits against Ripley Entertainment and five other businesses. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - A new criminal case moves forward for three men over charges refiled in the deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

A judge has scheduled arraignment hearings on May 26, 2022 for three former ‘Branson Ride The Ducks’ employees. Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell all face criminal charges.

On July 19, 2018, Ride the Ducks’ Stretch Duck 7 with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night. It became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

duck boat victims
duck boat victims(KY3)

On April 5, Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed 63 state charges against McKee, Lanham and Baltzell. On April 7, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office refiled multiple charges against three employees of the former Ride the Ducks.

Captain McKee faces 17 involuntary manslaughter charges and 12 endangering the welfare of a child-death of a child charges. Lanham and Baltzell each face 17 involuntary manslaughter charges.

During next month’s arraignment hearing, a judge will read the criminal charges against the three men accused and ask them whether they understand the charges. McKee, Lanham and Baltzell can enter a plea of guilty or not guilty to criminal charges.

In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves while winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.

When the charges were dismissed on April 5, Judge Blankenship ruled the unique characteristics of the boat led to it rapidly sinking. He also said the staff was aware of the storm, but there is no evidence they were aware of the storm’s “gust front.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released this statement to KY3 News on the new charges:

“As I’ve said previously, my Office is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the 17 people that were tragically killed in 2018 - that’s why we refiled the charges in this case.”

