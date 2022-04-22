Battlefield Mall to host Earth Week related activities on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday, April 23 Springfield’s Battlefield Mall will be holding several Earth Week initiatives including an electronic recycling event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the south parking lot next to McDonald’s.

Complete Electronics Recycling will be running the event where you can get rid of all your old computers, TV’s, microwave ovens and almost everything else electronic.

“The few items that we won’t be accepting at the event would be appliances containing refrigerants, alkaline batteries and florescent lamps,” said David Kramer, the owner of Complete Electronics Recycling. “But all other items will be accepted at that event. TV’s will carry a $20 fee but all other items will be accepted free of charge.”

Kramer also pointed out that while you can Google ways to clear off the personal information on your cell phone or computer, you shouldn’t be concerned about that before you bring them to be recycled.

“We take care of and guarantee the destruction of all information before it leaves our facility,” he said. “If you’d like a little added piece of mind you can erase them or factory reset them at home. But we’ve had people bring in computers and say that their information has been completely destroyed only to find out that they’ve destroyed the CD-drive or the motherboard or other component and the hard drive is still intact with their information on it.”

In addition to the electronic recycling at the mall there are other initiatives as well.

“You can bring in shoes, clothing and handbags and we’ll donate them to Big Brothers-Big Sisters,” said Amanda Estes, Battlefield Mall’s Marking Director. “Battlefield Mall is also handing out tree saplings so if you’d like to participate in that way you can take a tree home and plant it. We’ll be handing those out while supplies last.”

Another Battlefield Mall partner is the Give Back Box organization where customers can empty the cardboard boxes they bought items in, refill them with clothing, shoes and accessories, and then print out a free prepaid shipping label to donate to a charity of their choice. To access that information and the free labels, you can go to givebackbox.com.

All of these activities are part of an overall effort to make a more positive impact on the planet and be more environmentally friendly..

“This is actually the first year we’re doing an on-site event,” Estes said. “So hopefully it will continue to move forward in years to come.”

And what goes around, comes around.

“Next to me we’ve got about 60,000 pounds of TV plastic,” said Kramer as he pointed to long rows of squished-together plastic tied together in a warehouse. “We try to reuse as much as possible with the exception of the data we destroy. But a lot of this will get sent to processors where they will be sorted and turned into feedstock for new products. So part of your computer could end up in a new car or an aluminum can or a variety of other products. If they do end up in a landfill there are some that have heavy metals, lead, mercury and other toxins in the plastics that are environmentally hazardous. If they’re not handled correctly they can end up in our groundwater and have adverse effects on our community.”

