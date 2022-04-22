Branson Board of Aldermen holds another closed-door meeting Friday to discuss personnel matters

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Several hours have passed since the start of a second closed-door meeting this week for the Branson Board of Aldermen.

Friday’s meeting comes just three days after city leaders voted to place City Administrator, Stanley Dobbins, on administrative leave.

Earlier this month, Mayor Larry Milton shared a post on Facebook, indicating staff changes were on the way.

We haven’t been told what took place today, but city leaders said it was a to address the staff changes. KY3 reached out to the mayor and all members of the board to find out why they are meeting, but have not yet received responses on the matter.

City officials have also not yet told KY3 why the city administrator was put on leave. The board hasn’t commented on that decision yet either.

The board named City Clerk Lisa Westfall as acting city administrator after announcing Dobbins would be placed on administrative leave. Dobbins’ anticipated retirement date of April 30.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.