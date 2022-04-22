Branson Director of Finance relieved of duties amid changes to city staff

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Director of Finance was relieved of her duties Friday morning.

Branson Mayor Larry Milton confirmed that Jamie Rouch is no longer working for the city. The Branson Board of Aldermen approved of the decision to part ways.

The decision came before the start of a second closed-door meeting this week. The Branson Board of Aldermen gathered for nearly three hours Friday to address changes to city staff.

After the meeting, Milton confirmed the Board of Aldermen is working to select an interim director of finance.

The latest change comes just three days after city leaders voted to place City Administrator, Stanley Dobbins, on administrative leave.

Earlier this month, Mayor Larry Milton shared a post on Facebook, indicating staff changes were on the way.

On Friday, Milton confirmed the reason that Dobbins was placed on administrative leave was pending his retirement. He said his retirement date was set before the board’s decision earlier this week.

The board named City Clerk Lisa Westfall as acting city administrator after announcing Dobbins would be placed on administrative leave. Dobbins’ anticipated retirement date of April 30.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

