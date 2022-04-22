CATCH-A-CROOK: Vandals cause $3,000 in damage to Ebenezer fire station

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. (KY3) -

Ebenezer Fire Station 3 February 26, 2022 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are looking for two men in a case of vandalism in Pleasant Hope. Surveillance video shows a truck pull up to Ebenezer Fire Station 3 on Saturday, February 26 just before 5:00 p.m. The station is located on East State Highway CC.

Deputies are looking for a black, Ford F-250 with out of state plates. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators describe the truck as a black, newer model Ford F-250. The video shows two men pull up to the fire station and get out of the truck to urinate. Both men get back into the vehicle. The driver then does a doughnut in the gravel driveway, causing stones to fly up. The gravel ended up breaking several window panels. Investigators say the vandals caused about $3,000 in damage to the fire station. All of the window panels will be replaced.

The two men caused $3,000 in damage to the Ebenezer fire station's garage window panels. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The truck has the license plate number 132-AZP. Deputies say it is not a Missouri or Arkansas license plate. The security video shows the vehicle pull out of the parking lot and get back onto State Highway CC. Investigators believe the men went east toward Fair Grove or south toward Springfield.

If you recognize the men or have seen the truck, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

