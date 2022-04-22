Advertisement

Greene Co. K-9 assists Webster Co. deputies with tracking down burglary suspect

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office credits K-9 Loki for tracking down a burglary suspect...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office credits one of its K-9 for helping track down a burglary suspect Thursday night.

K-9 Loki and his trainer, Greene County Deputy Timothy Hamp, assisted the Webster County Sheriff’s Office with finding two burglary suspects who were also involved in a traffic pursuit.

After Webster County deputies received information about a possible location for the two suspects, Deputy Hamp and Loki began their track. Loki eventually made way to a field and followed a track to find one of the two suspects. Webster County deputies arrested the other suspect.

Both suspects are being held at the Webster County Jail.

