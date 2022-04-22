Joseph Mabin sworn in as KC interim police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has a new leader, albeit on an interim basis.

Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin was sworn in as the department’s interim chief of police after a brief ceremony Friday morning.

“I am excited to represent the men and women of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department until the next chief is selected,” Mabin said in a statement. “Moving forward, KCPD will continue to work with our federal, state, and community partners to reduce violent crime. We will also strive to build trust and strengthen relationships with the community.”

Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin has arrived at Police Headquarters this morning.



At 9 a.m., Mabin will take the oath and become the Interim Chief of Police, leading nearly 1,700 officers and civilians.



Mabin says he’s excited and ready to lead during this transitional time. pic.twitter.com/LAJoZfZHwn — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 22, 2022

Mabin fills the void left by former police chief Rick Smith. He has been with the department since November 2000.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.