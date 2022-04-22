Advertisement

Joseph Mabin sworn in as KC interim police chief

Joseph Mabin sworn in as KCPD interim police chief on April 22, 2022.
Joseph Mabin sworn in as KCPD interim police chief on April 22, 2022.(KCPD)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has a new leader, albeit on an interim basis.

Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin was sworn in as the department’s interim chief of police after a brief ceremony Friday morning.

“I am excited to represent the men and women of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department until the next chief is selected,” Mabin said in a statement. “Moving forward, KCPD will continue to work with our federal, state, and community partners to reduce violent crime. We will also strive to build trust and strengthen relationships with the community.”

Mabin fills the void left by former police chief Rick Smith. He has been with the department since November 2000.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

The marker where Gen. Lyon was killed in 1861.
Ozarks Life: The Battle for Wilson’s Creek’s recognition
Ozarks Life: The Battle for Wilson’s Creek’s recognition
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager pleads not guilty to murder, arson charges in deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in...
Arraignment hearings set for 3 after charges refiled in Branson duck boat tragedy
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say