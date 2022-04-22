Advertisement

Lake Ozark fire and police crews trained on active shooter situations

By Marina Silva
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An active shooter situation is one that many first responders hope to never have, but must be ready to face.

On Friday, police and fire crews in the Lake of the Ozarks region were trained on such incidents.

”We are preparing for those events where someone is intending to do a lot of harm to a lot of people,” said David Woodward, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District’s Training Officer.

First responders had the opportunity to practice techniques on each other going through different scenarios.

”It’s really vital for all first responders to have the strain because these acts of violence like this, people will lose blood very, very fast. So the faster we can treat those, those blood losses through tourniquets, wound packing any of those things, fixing circulation, breathing airway problems, so that we can save more lives,” said Woodward.

Woodward said while there are certain guidelines first responders have to have due to federal guidelines, the department wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as they can be.

”We have two law enforcement officers on duty daily versus 100 in certain areas, so we had to find a system that worked best for us,” said Woodward.

He says it is important to know that your first responders are working together.

”It’s really vital for all first responders to have the training,” said Woodward.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

Springfield nonprofit Care To Learn reaches milestone, fulfills 2 million needs
Springfield nonprofit Care To Learn reaches new milestone
Springfield nonprofit Care To Learn reaches new milestone
Residents react to significant storm damage in Polk County
Residents react to significant storm damage in Polk County