Man charged in assault of deputy in Pulaski County, accused of swinging shovel at cars before arrest

Prosecutors have charged Michael T. Payton, a man accused of injuring a deputy and swinging a shovel at cars in Pulaski County before his arrest earlier this week.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a man accused of injuring a deputy and swinging a shovel at cars before his arrest earlier this week.

Michael T. Payton, 56, of St. Robert, Missouri, is behind bars on charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon on State Highway Y of a man carrying a shovel and trying to strike cars with it. Deputies say one driver reported the man struck a vehicle. Deputies located the man near Holiday Lane.

Investigators say the man, later identified as Payton, would not drop his shovel, ax, and hammer. He began walking aggressively toward a deputy. One deputy used her taser and eventually used pepper spray on the suspect. Two additional deputies assisted in the arrest.

Deputies recovered a shovel, claw hammer, taser cartridge and an unopened can of beer from Payton. A probable cause statement did not disclose a motive in the incidents. While in custody, Payton is undergoing a 96-hour psychological evaluation.

Pulaski Sheriff Jimmy Bench says one deputy suffered minor injuries’, but she should be able to return to work soon.

