PHOTOS: Severe storms lead to flooding around the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms Thursday afternoon led to significant flooding for many communities around the Ozarks.

Some of the hardest-hit areas received between 3-6 inches of rain from Thursday’s storms. For several counties, the storms were also tornado-warned or led to hail.

Dan Robson Jr. from Bolivar:

Dan Robson Jr./Bolivar
Dan Robson Jr./Bolivar(KY3)

Missy Lipscomb/Elkland:

Missy Lispcomb/Elkland
Missy Lispcomb/Elkland(KY3)

Emily Hobbs/Fair Grove:

Emily Hobbs/Fair Grove
Emily Hobbs/Fair Grove(KY3)

Scot Simmons/Conway:

Scot Simmons/Conway
Scot Simmons/Conway(KY3)

Barry and McDonald counties remain under a flood warning through 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cedar, Dallas, Polk and Vernon counties are under flash flood warnings through midnight.

