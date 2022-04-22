PHOTOS: Severe storms lead to flooding around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms Thursday afternoon led to significant flooding for many communities around the Ozarks.

Some of the hardest-hit areas received between 3-6 inches of rain from Thursday’s storms. For several counties, the storms were also tornado-warned or led to hail.

Barry and McDonald counties remain under a flood warning through 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cedar, Dallas, Polk and Vernon counties are under flash flood warnings through midnight.

