Residents react to significant storm damage in Polk County

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Unexpected storms in Polk County had people taking shelter Thursday afternoon, leading to notable damages to several roads, buildings, and homes.

Polk County resident Michelle Niederklopser was near the area of the tornado-warned storm. She explains what she saw in the aftemath.

“It looks like bullet holes all over our building,” said Niederklopser.

Several neighborhoods in Bolivar noticed hail, flooding and heavy winds for several hours Thursday afternoon. Much of Polk County was also under a tornado warning from 5-6:30 p.m., a time period during which much of the hail and flooding occurred.

Alexa Fredrick, who lives in Bolivar, said she got more damage than some of her neighbors.

”Hail was coming and just like started, like huge, like golf balls or something, just pelting against the house,” said Fredrick. ”I turned around and I was just kind of speechless because I didn’t expect to see all those holes in the house.”

Niederklopser hunkered down during the burst.

”I thought we were gonna float away for sure,” said Niederklopser.

Others like, Deanna Robertson, coordinator for the Exodus Ministry of Missouri, said she saw the sky go black with heavy winds and sprang into action.

”Could hear the sirens and stuff going on about the alert,” said Robertson. “My reaction was to start making phone calls and tell them to go to shelter.”

Robertson said, despite the damage to the building, they were able to find safety.

”We like to be prepared,” said Robertson. “We don’t want to expect it, but we want to be prepared.”

No injuries have been reported from the storms. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm a tornado from Thursday’s storm system as of 5 p.m. Friday.

