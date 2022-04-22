Springfield nonprofit Care To Learn reaches new milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a time to celebrate as a Springfield charity has reached a major milestone.

Care to Learn helps to meet the health, hygiene and hunger needs of students across the region. This week, the nonprofit announced it has now fulfilled 2 million of those needs.

Founder Doug Pitt says it’s very rewarding to think about how Care to Learn has influenced children who have received help since the charity’s inception.

“A child that started maybe in fifth grade, he’s now 24,” Pitt says. “And most likely we had him in elementary, middle school and high school. Today, he’s that adult that knows the score, knows someone was there to take care of him and will turn around and help this next generation.”

Since Care to Learn was founded 14 years ago, the charity has helped more than 100,000 students in 38 school districts across southwest Missouri.

