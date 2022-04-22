Advertisement

St. Louis Blues to play Minnesota Wild in first round of NHL playoffs

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the...
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KY3/AP) - The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will meet in the first round of NHL playoffs, which is set to begin in the first week of May.

The Blues and Wild are competing for 2nd- and 3rd-place seeds in the Central Division. The Colorado Avalanche have secured first place in the division.

St. Louis has kept pace with Minnesota in the race for second place. They are competing for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The teams are tied with 105 points, but the Wild have a game in hand. The Blues have four games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season.

In their latest victory Thursday, Robert Thomas scored his 20th goal to extend his points streak to 15 games and the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Dakota Joshua also scored and Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-netter, while Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

The Blues have won 12 of their last 14 games. They have picked up at least one point in each of those last 14 games.

