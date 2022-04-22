Advertisement

Teenager pleads not guilty to murder, arson charges in deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.


Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A Mountain View teenager accused of arson and murder in the death of his grandmother has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Prosecutors have Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of his grandmother, Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View.

Investigators found Schweinel dead inside a burned home on April 19. Investigators say clues led them to Hearne.

According to a probable cause statement, Jacob Hearne told investigators that he and his grandmother argued a lot. He also said Schweinel had even asked him to help end her life.

Investigators say Hearne started the fire by lighting a coat on fire, then putting it behind the chair his grandmother was sleeping in. He then left the home and went for a walk, according to the probable cause statement.

Hearne is being held at the Howell County Jail without bond. A counsel status hearing in his criminal case is planned for April 25.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121 or the Mountain View Police Department at 417-934-2525.

