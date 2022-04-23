Advertisement

Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones

Edith Vogel filed the federal lawsuit Thursday, alleging that the city council and Jefferson...
Edith Vogel filed the federal lawsuit Thursday, alleging that the city council and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin violated her free speech rights when they voted to remove two paving stones from a new park on a greenway known as Adrian's Island.(City of Jefferson)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jefferson City officials have agreed to reinstall two paving stones that referenced a Confederate general.

Former city councilwoman Edith Vogel sued the city and Mayor Carrie Tergin in March after the city removed the two pavers, which Vogel paid for, from a new park on a city greenway known as Adrian’s Island.

In her lawsuit, Vogel contended the city violated her free speech rights by removing the decorative stones, which were part of a fund-raising campaign.

Vogel’s attorneys, the Bradbury Law Firm, said a federal judge approved a settlement Thursday. The city agreed to reinstall the pavers and pay Vogel’s attorneys fees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot, killed at 2 different homes in Stone County, Ark.; homicide investigations underway
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
2-3" of rain could fall for some areas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of heavy rainfall expected through Sunday night
Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups after crash on I-44 in western Greene County
Safe and Sound Saturday 2022/Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3′s Safe and Sound Saturday 2022
Three hurt in I-44 crash in Jasper County, tractor trailer strikes bridge
Safe and Sound Saturday 2022/Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Safe and Sound Saturday 2022