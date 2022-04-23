Advertisement

KY3 hosts ‘Safe and Sound’ at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds on Saturday

Safe and Sound Saturday/2022
Safe and Sound Saturday/2022(ky3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 wants to keep you and your family safe. The Safe and Sound fair is happening Saturday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

There are storm spotting classes and giveaways. City Utilities, Springfield police officers, and firefighters are all in attendance and sharing safety and security information to help protect your loved ones and home.

“I think it’s important for people to understand what they can do to protect themselves,” said Joel Alexander with City Utilities. “You never know what might happen. For us, especially the things we deal with are very dangerous. Electricity and natural gas are things that can cause problems in a hurry. We want people to know what our folks deal with; not only that but also what they can do find themselves in a situation involving natural gas, electricity, water, anything that might put them in harm’s way.”

This event also serves as a way for the community to connect to public services.

“Safe and Sound is a great opportunity for us to get to engage with the community,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department. “We’ll be there to answer people’s questions, and if you want to see a police patrol car up close, we’ll have one there as well. Safe and Sound is a great recruitment opportunity for us. If you’re interested in becoming a police officer, stop by our booth. It’s Safe and Sound.”

The Safe and Sound fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozarks Empire Fair E-Plex. For information on vendors and classes, CLICK HERE.

