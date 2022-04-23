Advertisement

Missouri State University announces three finalists for vice president and provost role

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are in the running for the role of executive vice president and provost with Missouri State University.

Finalists for the position include Dr. Meera Komarraju, Zora Mulligan and Dr. Magesh Rajan. They will speak during public forums at Missouri State University on April 28, May 5 and May 10 respectively.

Dr. Komarraju has served as the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale since 2018. She will visit campus April 28-29. A public forum will be held 2:30-4 p.m. April 28 in the Plaster Student Union Theater.

Mulligan has served as the Commissioner of Higher Education for the State of Missouri since 2016. She will visit campus May 5-6. A public forum will be held 3-4:30 p.m. May 5 in the PSU Theater.

Dr. Rajan has held the position of vice president for research and innovation at Prairie View A&M University since 2019. He will visit campus May 10-11. A public forum will be held 2:30-4 p.m. May 10 in the PSU Theater.

Missouri State University is looking to fill the position for the vice president and provost role as Frank Einhellig, who has held the role for the last 11 years, announced he would be retiring this summer. Einhellig has spent 30 years in various roles with the university.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot, killed at 2 different homes in Stone County, Ark.; homicide investigations underway
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
2-3" of rain could fall for some areas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of heavy rainfall expected through Sunday night
Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

On Saturday, people gathered for the Planet Unity Earth Day Celebration and the Earth Day...
Planet Unity, Mother’s Brewing Company hold Earth Day weekend celebrations in Springfield
Osage Beach fire boat.
Osage Beach Fire Protection District lands new fire boat
Osage Beach Fire Protection District lands new fire boat
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-44 in western Greene County