Missouri State University announces three finalists for vice president and provost role

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are in the running for the role of executive vice president and provost with Missouri State University.

Finalists for the position include Dr. Meera Komarraju, Zora Mulligan and Dr. Magesh Rajan. They will speak during public forums at Missouri State University on April 28, May 5 and May 10 respectively.

Dr. Komarraju has served as the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale since 2018. She will visit campus April 28-29. A public forum will be held 2:30-4 p.m. April 28 in the Plaster Student Union Theater.

Mulligan has served as the Commissioner of Higher Education for the State of Missouri since 2016. She will visit campus May 5-6. A public forum will be held 3-4:30 p.m. May 5 in the PSU Theater.

Dr. Rajan has held the position of vice president for research and innovation at Prairie View A&M University since 2019. He will visit campus May 10-11. A public forum will be held 2:30-4 p.m. May 10 in the PSU Theater.

Missouri State University is looking to fill the position for the vice president and provost role as Frank Einhellig, who has held the role for the last 11 years, announced he would be retiring this summer. Einhellig has spent 30 years in various roles with the university.

