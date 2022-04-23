Moody’s Investors Service upgrades Greene County’s issuer credit rating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Moody’s Investors Service, a bond credit rating agency, recently gave Greene County an upgrade in a rating measuring creditworthiness.

The agency upgraded Greene County’s issuer credit rating to Aa1, the second-highest possible rating, from an Aa2. Municipalities with higher ratings are recognized for their ability to honor financial obligations and contracts. An Aa-rating represents very low credit risk.

Moody’s took several factors into consideration for the upgraded rating, including tax base expansion and labor markets. It also considers the County’s manageable debt and pension burdens.

“Greene County is focused squarely on sound fiscal management and transparency. We take our fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayer very seriously,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We are very pleased to report this outstanding development as it is a positive reflection on our entire team and our commitment to those principles.”

Moody’s Investors Service is among the world’s most respected, widely utilized sources for credit ratings, research and risk analysis. A rating from Moody’s enables issuers to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies with the ability to capture wider investor focus and provides investors with a comprehensive view of global debt markets through credit ratings and research.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.