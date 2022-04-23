Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash Saturday on I-44 in western Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist and a passenger are battling serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning west of Springfield on Interstate 44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist and a passenger were involved in a crash around 11:20 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 64. MSHP says the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman from Bois D’Arc, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators say the crash happened as the driver lost control of the motorcycle and started to skid. The driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. as the motorcycle blocked both lanes of the intestate. Traffic was delayed for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

