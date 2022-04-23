Osage Beach Fire Protection District lands new fire boat

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Protection District has landed a new fire boat.

It replaces one the agency sold last year. The new one is equipped with infrared technology. The boat will also feature multiple electronics that can be utilized in search and rescue operations on the water.

Leaders from the fire district say the boat is going to help with many emergency situations.

“Anytime we have a fire near the shoreline, or need to do some kind of water supply that we would take from the lake, we could take this boat, set it up at the dock and either supply the scene or we can do tanker fills,” said Daniel Zumwalt, an engineer with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District.

Firefighters say the new boat was a necessity. It will allow fire and EMS personnel to get to patients on the water quickly. They can also utilized to assist in fire suppression, especially on condo complexes and large homes on or near the water. The boat can also become a floating fire hydrant by pumping large amounts of water to the fire engines on land where firefighters are making an attack on the fire.

The new boat is still being worked on. Crews are adding a little bit more equipment, but they hope it will be ready to go into the water later this year.

