Advertisement

PICTURES: KY3′s Safe and Sound Saturday 2022

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and Sound Saturday returned to Springfield’s Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The safety fair features safety-oriented vendors, safety presentations, free bicycle helmets for kids from Aaron Sachs and Associates, and KY3 personalities.

Check out the sights above!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot, killed at 2 different homes in Stone County, Ark.; homicide investigations underway
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
2-3" of rain could fall for some areas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of heavy rainfall expected through Sunday night
Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups after crash on I-44 in western Greene County
Edith Vogel filed the federal lawsuit Thursday, alleging that the city council and Jefferson...
Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones
Three hurt in I-44 crash in Jasper County, tractor trailer strikes bridge
Safe and Sound Saturday 2022/Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Safe and Sound Saturday 2022