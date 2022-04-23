Planet Unity, Mother’s Brewing Company hold Earth Day weekend celebrations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earth Day celebrations continue in Springfield after a large cleanup event Friday at James River.

On Saturday, people gathered for the Planet Unity Earth Day Celebration and the Earth Day Festival at Mother’s Brewing Company.

Planet Unity, a two-day event, is back for its fifth year to honor, respect, and educate about our planet.

Sue Baggett-Day, the Minister for Unity of Springfield, says its important to create a place for our community to learn about the importance of taking care of our planet.

“We’ve created so much of what’s happening today and we have the opportunity to hopefully make sure that we’re creating something different for our kids and for our grandkids for our great grandkids,” said Baggett-Day. “There are many things that we can do to help with that.”

Baggett-Day says the main goal of the event is to help give future generations a clean place to live.

Mother’s Brewing Company hosted a Music and Sustainability Festival to celebrate Earth Day and raise money for several environmental organizations.

The event helps out organizations like the James River Basin Partnership, watershed committee and Ozark Greenways. The facility was filled with live music and several activities.

“Mother’s Brewing has been on our side since day one,” said Molly Healey, co-founder of the Earth Day Springfield Festival. “They’ve wanted to help us, they’ve done an amazing job helping us and they’ve been interested in sustainability for a long time. They had this beautiful space to have this festival here, and it’s just really been a wonderful experience.”

Vendors were also selling sustainable clothes food, and beer.

Several Earth Day celebrations in Springfield continue into Sunday. For more information on those celebrations, CLICK HERE.

