Advertisement

REPORT: Missouri recovers 95 percent of jobs lost in early stages of COVID-19 pandemic

(WLBT)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has recovered more than 95 percent of the jobs lost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Missouri Chamber’s latest quarterly economic report.

According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the state lost 357,200 jobs in the early stages of the pandemic from March-April 2020. The latest report, released earlier this week, says the state had gained back 337,800 jobs through December 2021.

Ted Abernathy, Managing Partner of Economic Leadership LLC, said that Missouri is among those states leading in job recovery. Ten states have it back above pre-pandemic levels, a milestone Missouri is nearing in its economic recovery.

According to the Missouri Chamber, some areas of the state’s economy are rebounding faster than others. Construction has grown 7.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels. Trade, transportation and utilities have grown by 3.2 percent.

The report credits Springfield, Columbia and Joplin for outpacing the national average in job recovery. Other Missouri metropolitan ares, like Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Joseph and St. Louis, are behind the national average.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot, killed at 2 different homes in Stone County, Ark.; homicide investigations underway
2-3" of rain could fall for some areas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of heavy rainfall expected through Sunday night
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
Two shot, hospitalized after two different disturbances in Greene County overnight
Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash Saturday on I-44 in western Greene County

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a...
Hudson’s strong outing, Goldschmidt’s key hits lift Cardinals to 5-0 victory over Reds
Inmate work crew lends a hand on Creekside Community Center project in Harrison, Ark.
Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash Saturday on I-44 in western Greene County
On Saturday, people gathered for the Planet Unity Earth Day Celebration and the Earth Day...
Planet Unity, Mother’s Brewing Company hold Earth Day weekend celebrations in Springfield
Planet Unity, Mother’s Brewing Company hold Earth Day weekend celebrations in Springfield