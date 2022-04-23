Three defendants settle in University of Missouri hazing lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Three of 23 defendants have settled their part in a lawsuit over a University of Missouri fraternity pledge party that left a student from Minnesota with brain injuries.

An attorney for the family of Daniel Santulli filed a motion Wednesday to approve the settlement. The terms of the settlement, which must be approved by a court, were not released. Santulli, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital in Columbia on Oct. 20.

The lawsuit alleges Santulli and his pledge class at Phi Gamma Delta were each forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor.

