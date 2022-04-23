Advertisement

Three hurt in I-44 crash in Jasper County, tractor trailer strikes bridge

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are battling serious injuries after a crash Friday night on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports A 68-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old man are all hospitalized in Joplin after the crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-44, just a few miles east of Fidelity, Missouri.

Investigators say a driver of the tractor-trailer struck a pickup truck, which caused that truck to run off the roadway and overturn. The tractor-trailer also ran off the roadway, striking a bridge and a guardrail.

Two people were inside the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash, while one person was inside the pickup truck.

