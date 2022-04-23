Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-44 in western Greene County

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash west of Springfield on Interstate 44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in western Greene County near mile marker 64 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Lanes were blocked for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Details on the crash are not immediately available. It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt.

We will update as more information becomes available.

