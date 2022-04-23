Two shot, hospitalized after two different disturbances in Greene County overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized after they were shot during two separate disturbances overnight in Greene County.

Police say an argument led to one of the shootings overnight in Springfield. Around 2:20 a.m., two large groups of people were arguing in the 1000 block of East Division street. The argument escalated to the point in which shots were fired and someone was hit in the lower leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, but police say that this is still an active investigation.

Also overnight, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of north Farm Road 137. When deputies arrived, they found one person at the scene who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

In connection with that investigation, deputies found a vehicle leaving the scene and detained several people. Police say there is no danger to the public in either instance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.