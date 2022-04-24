13 high school students from the Ozarks honored in Missouri Scholars 100 program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently released its 28th annual Missouri Scholars 100 list, recognizing 13 students from the Ozarks region.

The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the class of 2022.

The program honored two students apiece from Nixa High School, Waynesville High School and Rolla High School. Students from seven other schools in the Ozarks region were also honored.

Students recognized include:

Dallin Attwooll - Nixa High School

Eshan Jain - Nixa High School

Lydia Choi - Waynesville High School

Sarah Hilburgh - Waynesville High School

Mallory Moats - Rolla High School

Yahya ElGawady - Rolla High School

Luke Courtney - Kickapoo High School

Katherine Arquitt - Greenwood Laboratory School

Rhett Garner - Branson High School

Lee Goetzinger - Carthage High School

Jackson Haralson - Republic High School

Jacob Martin - Galena High School

Jenna McKenzie - Logan-Rogersville High School

Missouri schools were invited to nominate candidates for the statewide program. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score.

Students nominated had a minimum GPA 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1600, be ranked in the upper 10% of the class and have taken high-level courses in the mathematics, science, English, and foreign language.

The program also takes factors such as attendance, school activities and being an exemplary school citizen into consideration.

For the full list of student recognized, CLICK HERE.

