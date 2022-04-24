Advertisement

13 high school students from the Ozarks honored in Missouri Scholars 100 program

Missouri Scholars 100.
Missouri Scholars 100.(Missouri Scholars 100)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently released its 28th annual Missouri Scholars 100 list, recognizing 13 students from the Ozarks region.

The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the class of 2022.

The program honored two students apiece from Nixa High School, Waynesville High School and Rolla High School. Students from seven other schools in the Ozarks region were also honored.

Students recognized include:

  • Dallin Attwooll - Nixa High School
  • Eshan Jain - Nixa High School
  • Lydia Choi - Waynesville High School
  • Sarah Hilburgh - Waynesville High School
  • Mallory Moats - Rolla High School
  • Yahya ElGawady - Rolla High School
  • Luke Courtney - Kickapoo High School
  • Katherine Arquitt - Greenwood Laboratory School
  • Rhett Garner - Branson High School
  • Lee Goetzinger - Carthage High School
  • Jackson Haralson - Republic High School
  • Jacob Martin - Galena High School
  • Jenna McKenzie - Logan-Rogersville High School

Missouri schools were invited to nominate candidates for the statewide program. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score.

Students nominated had a minimum GPA 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1600, be ranked in the upper 10% of the class and have taken high-level courses in the mathematics, science, English, and foreign language.

The program also takes factors such as attendance, school activities and being an exemplary school citizen into consideration.

For the full list of student recognized, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash Saturday on I-44 in western Greene County
Two shot, hospitalized after two different disturbances in Greene County overnight
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
2-3" of rain could fall for some areas
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 2-3 inches of rain expected through tonight
Three hurt in I-44 crash in Jasper County, tractor trailer strikes bridge

Latest News

Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall
John Boozman
Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury
With lots of practice, practice, practice, Marshfield band students had a once-in-a-lifetime...
Lots of practice leads Marshfield High School Band to Carnegie Hall
Lots of practice leads Marshfield High School Band to Carnegie Hall