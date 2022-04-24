Advertisement

8-year-old girl hurt in ATV crash in Wright County

(WLUC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An 8-year-old girl is hurt after an ATV crash Saturday night in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says the girl, who lives in Mountain Grove, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Authorities did not release the victim’s name.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say the girl was driving on private property before she was ejected from the vehicle.

The girl is being treated for her injuries at Cox South in Springfield.

