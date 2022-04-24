Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall

Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center this fall.

The center intends to provide health care services for Bass Pro Shops’ employees and their families in the Springfield region.

According to a recent announcement from Bass Pro Shops, the facility will be located at the former Greyhound Station in north Springfield on East Kearney Street near the company’s national headquarter campus.

“We are excited to deliver the best and most convenient health care available to our Ozarks area Outfitters and their families,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “We are grateful for the continued hard work and dedication of the ‘World’s Foremost Outfitters.’ We hope that the facility will provide benefit and peace of mind for our people and their families for many years to come.”

The new Bass Pro Shops Family Health Center was inspired by Morris’ visits to Toyota and Swarovski Optik’s headquarters. The facility will offer primary care and preventative wellness and treatment of acute and chronic conditions. It will be equipped with a drive-up pharmacy for prescription needs.

Bass Pro Shops plans to hire physicians and pharmacists for the health center. Services will be available for employees and family members two years or older.

Bass Pro Shops will partner with Premise Health, a health care provider that runs more than 600 clinics in 44 states, to operate the health center. Premise Health has also been known for operating clinics for companies like Disney, Walgreens, Toyota and Capital One.

