Car crashes into west Springfield business

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a west Springfield business Sunday afternoon.

Springfield police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Sunshine Street. The crash happened on one side of Sofa City.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash at this time. No injuries have been reported, but authorities are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

