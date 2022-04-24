Advertisement

Court hearing scheduled Tuesday for Timothy Norton, 1 of 2 charged in death of Cassidy Rainwater

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Timothy Norton, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A criminal setting hearing for Norton is scheduled for April 26, 2022. It will be Norton’s first court hearing since he pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in an arraignment hearing nearly two months ago.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face charges for kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse. Phelps has also pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 3.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

Norton is represented by Jefferson City-based attorney Thomas Kirsch in the case.

