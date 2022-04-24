Advertisement

Farmers around the Ozarks see setbacks with poor weather and shortages

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many farmers are opening their produce doors for the summer season, but not without some setbacks.

At Fassnight Creek Farm, owner Dan Bigbee says weather and some shortages have been causing issues for getting everything out in full force for the season.

”In this business, you learn to deal with adversity of any sort,” said Bigbee. “There’s always another way around it another way to do it.”

Bigbee said he has been in business for 36 years. In times of bad weather and shortages, farmers are used to adapting.

“What they’ve done is they’ve made it exceedingly difficult, you have to be very creative,” said Bigbee.

Bigbee said creative work is a farmer’s bread and butter.

“If you get frustrated over that, in this business, you better get out because it’s just a natural occurrence of things,” said Bigbee.

Bigbee said the cold and rainy weather the past few weeks have caused issues opening his produce and flower farm. He said produce can’t survive cold temperatures and top of that he says some produce will be hard to find because of shortages.

Seasoned gardener, Tamra Judd, said shortages are a new trend for her.

“We have to learn to make do with what we got and make it go the furthest that we can, especially right now,” said Judd.

Both Judd and Bigbee said the act of gardening can ease this pain.

“It just kind of keeps you humble,” said Judd. “It makes you appreciate everything.”

“If you’ve never gardened in your life, you may have found a hobby that lasts a lifetime,” said Bigbee.

Bigbee said we can expect some produce stands and farms to have their seasons pushed back due to weather.

