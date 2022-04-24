Advertisement

Former Chiefs player Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. (KCTV) --- Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested this weekend in Pasco County, FL.

He is accused of reckless driving on a suspended license.

Pringle, who played for the Chiefs his first three seasons, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday evening.

TMZ reports that Pringle had a child in the car with him and was “verbally confrontational” with the officers on scene.

He signed with Chicago in the offseason.

