Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday
Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend.
Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday.
Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the Humane Society is overloaded with animals.
The adoption center is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information on adoption opportunities, CLICK HERE.
