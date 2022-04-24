Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend.

Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday.

Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the Humane Society is overloaded with animals.

The adoption center is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information on adoption opportunities, CLICK HERE.

