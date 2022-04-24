Advertisement

Locks, lights and landscaping: Republic police remind residents of home safety

By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is reminding neighbors of important tips when leaving their homes, whether you go on vacation or make a quick run to the store.

Locks, lights and landscaping is an acronym the Republic Police Department uses to remind residents of tips on how to keep criminals away.

As spring and summer come into play, more people plan on traveling and getting out of their homes. Officers say it is wise to lock doors and windows, use motion sensor lights, and put interior lights on timers when you are away.

When it comes to your landscaping make sure the front and back of your home are clearly visible along with your address.

“If you have any shrubs or bushes around your windows, minimize them from growing too tall. If they are it provides concealment to criminals,” said Officer O’brien with the Republic Police Department. “Also when you lock up, remember to lock the doors to your cars. It only takes but a few seconds for them to get into your car and run off with items.”

If you plan on going out of town, you are welcome to call the police department to ask to patrol your neighborhood more often for a peace of mind.

“At night time, if possible, leaving on a porch light can be a great to scare off criminal activity,” said Officer O’brien.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

