Lots of practice leads Marshfield High School Band to Carnegie Hall

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With lots of practice, practice, practice, Marshfield band students had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall. Many musicians dream of performing in the iconic New York City Venue, but very few get to see those dreams become a reality.

“We knew that we wanted to give these kids some experiences that they couldn’t have anywhere else,” said Marshfield Band Director Daniel Wyman. “So we started applying to festivals all over the country. And we applied for Carnegie Hall and we were accepted.”

When students found out they were selected for this honor, it came as a bit of a shock.

“My jaw was just dropped probably for 10 minutes straight,” said Junior Jimmy Sanders. “I thought, no way that they’re lying. I didn’t know what to think it was. It was crazy.”

“I kept thinking, if this is a prank, I’m going to be very upset,” said Senior Maggie Melvin.

For the next 11 months, the band would rehearse until the big day finally arrived.

“I definitely got emotional,” said Sanders. “You can’t describe it in words. It’s just really phenomenal.”

“It was very emotional,” said Melvin. “I didn’t think that I was gonna cry very much, but as soon as we got in there, and I saw the hall, tears were just welling up in my eyes. I got very emotional and I was very excited to be there. I was just like, wow, I can’t believe we actually made it like we’re actually here it didn’t feel real.”

For Mr. Wyman, it was all about the students.

“Getting to see those kids walk on stage, for their performance was just something I’ll never forget in my entire life, the feeling of accomplishment, and I couldn’t be prouder of our kids,” said Wyman.

Melvin says that the experience helped her realize her own potential.

“After hearing that, I get to go to Carnegie Hall, it makes me think like, oh, I can accomplish so much more,” said Melvin. “It’s a huge honor because I’ve been in band for seven years and it was just really exciting. Getting to go to Carnegie Hall and end my senior year this way.”

The students also got to be tourists on their trip. Besides playing at Carnegie Hall, they say their favorite parts of the trip were seeing Wicked on Broadway and visiting Elis Island.

