Republic teams up with Lowe’s on new imagination playground

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic city leaders are teaming up with Lowe’s on a new imagination playground concept.

An imagination playground offers an interactive and transformable environment for children to get creative with non-traditional playground structures and equipment. The concept is meant to encourage creativity, communication and collaboration in play and socialization.

The city is planning to open the playground by the end of May at Moore Park. It will consist of several tiny houses and structures, which were built after a recent donation of materials and supplies from Lowe’s.

“Lowe’s has been an incredible partner to our department over the years donating materials for the construction of multiple pavilions, landscaping materials for parks all over town and at the new city gateway sign, and supplies and equipment to assist in facility maintenance,” said the City of Republic via Facebook.

The city showed several components of the playground in a Facebook post earlier this week. Right now, you can get a sneak peak of them at the Republic Community Center. City leaders expect to release more announcements on the playground in the upcoming weeks.

