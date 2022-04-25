City of Republic, Mo. adds signage after truck near Amazon Distribution Center hits power pole

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Many living on Farm Road 156 in Republic near the Amazon facility are frustrated with the increased truck traffic.

The city of Republic put up new “no truck” signs this afternoon after we made a couple of calls. The new signs happened after residents lost power when a semi-truck took out a utility pole.

Residents that live off the road hope these signs will help keep trucks out of their neighborhood.

“I had a guy parked in my driveway to take a nap while he waited for his prime load,” said Debbie Bishop, resident. “Last Thursday, a driver backed into the driveway, and when he left, he took this light pole with him and all of our electricity.”

Truck drivers from nearby warehouses are traveling down the once quiet farm road.

“A truck also ran over someone’s wooden fence the other day. We are not designed for truck traffic,” said Bishop.

“The city could easily fix this problem by adding a few signs at the intersection down there by the park and a left turn arrow for the trucks to get back around the block to Amazon,” said Donnie Bishop.

The city of Republic says it’s putting more signs up to warn trucks, and if you still run into issues, call the Republic Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.