Advertisement

City of Republic, Mo. adds signage after truck near Amazon Distribution Center hits power pole

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Many living on Farm Road 156 in Republic near the Amazon facility are frustrated with the increased truck traffic.

The city of Republic put up new “no truck” signs this afternoon after we made a couple of calls. The new signs happened after residents lost power when a semi-truck took out a utility pole.

Residents that live off the road hope these signs will help keep trucks out of their neighborhood.

“I had a guy parked in my driveway to take a nap while he waited for his prime load,” said Debbie Bishop, resident. “Last Thursday, a driver backed into the driveway, and when he left, he took this light pole with him and all of our electricity.”

Truck drivers from nearby warehouses are traveling down the once quiet farm road.

“A truck also ran over someone’s wooden fence the other day. We are not designed for truck traffic,” said Bishop.

“The city could easily fix this problem by adding a few signs at the intersection down there by the park and a left turn arrow for the trucks to get back around the block to Amazon,” said Donnie Bishop.

The city of Republic says it’s putting more signs up to warn trucks, and if you still run into issues, call the Republic Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Car crashes into west Springfield business.
‘We were totally shocked’: Car crashes into west Springfield business
Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall
Sunshine will be back today, but highs will be in the lower 60s for most spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed last year in Nixa; suspect on the run

Latest News

Sunshine will be back today, but highs will be in the lower 60s for most spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
Brian Wilson faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a drive-by shooting in 2021
Sergio Jonathan Ortiz worked as a nurse at a home health care.
Greene County home health care worker pleads guilty to inappropriately filming a young girl
School Bus Safety/Springfield Public Schools
Springfield School District parents react to new tiered start times for next fall
Springfield School District parents react to new tiered start times for next fall