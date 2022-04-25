Advertisement

Greene County home health care worker pleads guilty to inappropriately filming a young girl

Sergio Jonathan Ortiz worked as a nurse at a home health care.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge accepted a guilty plea for a home health care nurse accused of sexual exploitation of a minor for filming children while bathing.

Sergio Jonathan Ortiz worked as a nurse at Phoenix Home Health Care.

Investigators say a parent caught Ortiz filming her child taking a bath through the door’s crack on February 25, 2021. Ortiz cared for the girl’s disabled sister. Detectives seized Ortiz’s phone. They say they found 24 videos and pictures that showed inappropriate behavior.

