Greene County home health care worker pleads guilty to inappropriately filming a young girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge accepted a guilty plea for a home health care nurse accused of sexual exploitation of a minor for filming children while bathing.

Sergio Jonathan Ortiz worked as a nurse at Phoenix Home Health Care.

Investigators say a parent caught Ortiz filming her child taking a bath through the door’s crack on February 25, 2021. Ortiz cared for the girl’s disabled sister. Detectives seized Ortiz’s phone. They say they found 24 videos and pictures that showed inappropriate behavior.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.