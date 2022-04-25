Greene County prosecutor files charges in a drive-by shooting in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man accused of firing shots at a busy Springfield intersection nearly one year ago.

Brian Wilson faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

On May 19, 2021, police responded to shots fired near Sunshine and Kansas Expressway. Witnesses said they saw Wilson drive by and fire shots out the window of his vehicle.

The gunfire did not hit anyone but did strike a car. Police arrested Wilson while he tried to walk away from the scene.

