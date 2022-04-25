Humane Society rescues 19 dogs and puppies in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies in Hickory County, Missouri.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs and their puppies are given a second chance at a happier life,” HSMO president Kathy Warnick said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Attorney General’s office for their persistent work on behalf of the animals trapped by this breeder’s relentless cycle of neglect and abuse. This is an important reminder of how vital effective animal welfare laws are in rescuing mistreated animals in Missouri.”

A majority of the rescued puppies are very young and still dependent on their mothers, according to the humane society. Those that are old enough are being evaluated and are expected to be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone able to help support the care of these dogs and puppies has been asked to make a donation at HSMO.org/hickory.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.