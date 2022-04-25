Humane Society rescues 19 dogs and puppies from unlicensed Missouri breeder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A facility with a permanent ban on acquiring a license to breed animals has tried once again to breed dogs.

The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies from Little Miracles Kennel in Hickory County, Missouri. Currently the subject of a case by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the breeder had been the focus of the humane society’s animal cruelty task force before.

The task force had rescued nearly 100 dogs in October 2021, a release stated.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs and their puppies are given a second chance at a happier life,” HSMO president Kathy Warnick said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Attorney General’s office for their persistent work on behalf of the animals trapped by this breeder’s relentless cycle of neglect and abuse. This is an important reminder of how vital effective animal welfare laws are in rescuing mistreated animals in Missouri.”

A majority of the rescued puppies are very young and still dependent on their mothers, according to the humane society. Those that are old enough are being evaluated and are expected to be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone able to help support the care of these dogs and puppies has been asked to make a donation at HSMO.org/hickory.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.