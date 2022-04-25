Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Car crashes into west Springfield business.
‘We were totally shocked’: Car crashes into west Springfield business
Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall
Sunshine will be back today, but highs will be in the lower 60s for most spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns today with drier air
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA fines Springfield home renovation company $10K over lead-based paint violations

Latest News

The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E....
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears
LIVE: Biden salutes Tampa Bay Lightning, Stanley Cup champions
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires