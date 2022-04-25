Advertisement

Man charged with threatening to bomb Merriam-Webster over gender definitions

FILE PHOTO - Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received threatening...
FILE PHOTO - Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received threatening messages through its website’s 'Contact Us' page and comments section, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Authorities said they identified the sender as Jeremy David Hanson.(Merriam Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials said a man has been arrested and charged with making death threats against dictionary maker Merriam-Webster over entries for the words “girl,” “woman” and “female.”

Jeremy David Hanson, a 34-year-old from California, was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, stated in a news release.

Officials allege Hanson’s online comments included multiple references to shooting and killing people and bombing offices.

“We believe Hanson sent a multitude of anonymous threatening and despicable messages related to the LGBTQ community that were intended to evoke fear and division,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received the messages through its website’s “Contact Us” page and comments section between Oct. 2-8, the attorney’s office said. Authorities said they identified the sender as Hanson.

One example using the handle @anonYmous stated: “It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda. There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.”

The company closed its offices in Springfield and New York for approximately five business days in response.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said Hanson was accused of making hate-filled, violent threats “that crossed a line.”

“Everyone has a right to express their opinion, but repeatedly threatening to kill people, as has been alleged, takes it to a new level,” Bonavolonta said. “We are always going to pursue individuals who try to intimidate and isolate members of our community by inciting violent, hateful acts.

“Threats to life are most certainly not protected speech, and they cause real fear in victims.”

Officials said the investigation identified numerous related threats to organizations, businesses and individuals. They included the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O’ Lakes, Hasbro, Inc., IGN Entertainment, the President of the University of North Texas, professors at Loyola Marymount University and a New York City rabbi.

Hanson is scheduled to be in federal court Friday in Springfield, after an initial court appearance in his home state of California, the office stated.

The charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Car crashes into west Springfield business.
‘We were totally shocked’: Car crashes into west Springfield business
Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center in north Springfield this fall.
Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall
Sunshine will be back today, but highs will be in the lower 60s for most spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun returns today with drier air
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA fines Springfield home renovation company $10K over lead-based paint violations

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
North Dakota lawmaker resigns after report he texted child porn suspect
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden honors Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Melissa Lucio....
Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family of children who disappeared in Miss. River heartbroken as search continues
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed in Texas