Marion County, Ark. man faces attempted murder charges in a confrontation involving sister

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Marion County deputies arrested a man after an altercation with his sister at his family’s home.

Cody Dean Wallace, 39, faces attempted murder, aggravated assault on a family or a household member, terroristic threatening, and interference with emergency communications.

Investigators say Wallace and the sibling began arguing over items in their mother’s shed. Investigators say Wallace grabbed the woman by the neck and then pulled her hair. The victim told authorities she felt a sharp pain in her neck and felt she would pass out and die.

Investigators say Wallace had served time for past felonies, including attempted murder.

