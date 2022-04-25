Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed last year in Nixa; suspect on the run

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office say a man associated with a stabbing investigation from last year is now on the run.

Authorities say, in June 2021, multiple people, whose ages are unclear, showed up at Joe Dutton’s house on East Country Ridge Street in Nixa for an expected fight. Police say a young girl was stabbed multiple times.

Dutton is faces eight felony charges in the investigation, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

The victim’s mother, Sarah Cypret, said her daughter Hannah went to the home to resolve some issues when she was attacked.

“We nearly lost Hannah,” said Cypret. “One of the wounds, it hit her rib bone, very near to her heart. A millimetres difference could have caused her life.”

Cypret says Dutton’s daughter previously had made threats to hurt her child. Dutton’s daughter was also arrested in the altercation, while Dutton placed on house arrest. Authorities say Dutton is now on the run after missing two court appearances, though his attorney was present at his latest court hearing last month.

Cypret said Dutton acted violently on the night of the attack.

“He physically grabbed her hair and pulled her out of the car, and drove her down the street, and his daughter proceeded to stab her three times while he was dragging her,” said Cypret.

After her daughter was stabbed, Cypret said someone shot at their house, causing her family to move.

Cypret said her family is afraid while Dutton is at large.

“We don’t know where he is. His bracelet is not on, and his daughter’s being released tomorrow,” said Cypret. “We’re just a little uneasy. Hannah’s always looking over her shoulder. She doesn’t know where he might be. Can he see her at the store? He’s going to see her just out and about?”

Cypret said her family wants a resolution.

“He deserves a fair trial, I would just like to get to that point,” said Cypret. “But we can’t even get there without him being detained.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.